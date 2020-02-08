|
|
Janice Painter
Frazeysburg - Janice M. Painter, 76, of Frazeysburg, Ohio died Thursday evening, February 6, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital in Newark, Ohio.
Born December 7, 1943 in Newark she was a daughter of the late Grover C. and Tressie I. (Nelson) McKnight and was a 1961 graduate of Newark High School. Janice was a homemaker and she attended Meadow View Church of Christ in Frazeysburg.
Surviving are two sons, Philip (Melissa) Painter, Jr. and Dan (Bobbie) Painter, both of Frazeysburg; one daughter, Cheryl (Steve) Webster of Fleming Island, Florida and five grandchildren, Luke Webster, Em Painter, Ben Painter, Elly Painter and Beth Painter; one brother, Jim (Cindy) McKnight of Heath, Ohio; three sisters, Sharon (Paul) Harble of Nashport, Sue Swartz of Newark and Melanie (John) Scheiber of Pinellas Park, Florida and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving is her long time companion, Bob Martin of Frazeysburg and her best friend in the world, her loving dog "Cricket".
There will be no calling hours.
A family celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020