Janie Geiger
Pataskala - Janie Geiger, 70, long time resident of Pataskala, Ohio, passed away May 18, 2020. She was born on February 24, 1950 to the late Ralph and Irene Geiger. She is preceded in death by; Harley (Hazel) Harmon, Mary Lou (Whitey) Herdman, Thelma Harmon, Ralph (Ruth) Harmon, Jerry Geiger, Denise Geiger, Bill Evener, Randy O'Bryan, as well as special nieces and nephews. Surviving family includes, daughter, Valerie (Kevin) Raymond; granddaughters, Alisha (Robert Turner) Raymond, Kerry (Zach) Damron; best friend and sister, Rose Evener; brother, Lester (Michelle) Geiger; sister, Dottie Ritchie, Amy Dillon; brother, Buck (Drema) Harmon; great grandchildren, Brandon and Thomas Turner, Baby Boy Damron; as well as many loving nieces and nephews. She was a selfless, strong willed, hardworking woman! She loved her grandkids more than life itself. Janie was Thee Ohio State Buckeyes number one fan! She will be remembered for being fun and full of life.
Published in the Advocate from May 19 to May 21, 2020