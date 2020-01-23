|
|
Janis J. Clark
Heath - A funeral service celebrating the life of Janis J. Clark, age 90, of Newark, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, at The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service with Pastor Eva Marie Wolfe officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Janis passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital in Newark, Ohio. She was born January 28, 1929 in Newark, Ohio to the late Glenn and Catherine (Chase) Ashcraft.
Janis worked with her father and brothers at Ashcraft Machine & Supply Company until she retired. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She held a strong Christian faith and was a long-time member of the Neal Avenue Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda M. (Jim) Richards of Hebron; four grandchildren, Dwayne (Amy) Romine of Pickerington, Ryan (Eric) Overholser of Hebron, Rich (Traci) Richards of Granville and Stephen (Luis) Richards of Columbus; six great-grandchildren, Evan Romine, Luke Hinkle, Grace Richards, Gunner Richards, Zoe Overholser and Randy Rogers; two brothers, Jerry (Betty) Ashcraft and Larry (Sharon) Ashcraft; a sister, June Stickle; brother-in-law, Paul (Carolyn) Clark; sister-in-law, Joanne Schmall; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Orville J. Clark (1996);
Family and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, January 24, at The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 1249 Hebron Road, Heath.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Janis, to the Neal Avenue United Methodist Church, 12 Neal Avenue, Newark, Ohio 43055.
Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Clark family.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020