Jaron Lee Shook
Newark - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Jaron Lee Shook, 87, of Newark, will be held at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 10:00 A.M., Monday, December 30, 2019, with Msgr. Paul Enke as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery with military honors provided by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
Jaron, a United States Army Veteran, died at his home on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. He was born in South Vienna, Ohio on July 14, 1932, to the late Abel Clinton and Hazel Donna (Thomas) Shook.
Jaron was a parishioner of St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church and member of their Edwardian Society. He was a graduate of Defiance University, receiving his Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Physics Education. He was retired from DCSC.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 33 years, Suzanne (Caggiula) Shook; his son, Jaron Shook II, his sister-in-law, Nettie Shook; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Jaron was preceded in death by his siblings, Mariam Ruth (Otis) Sheets, Clarella (Marvin) Horton, Weldon Thomas Shook, and Eugene Clinton (Nancy) Shook.
Friends and family may call at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 2-5 P.M., Sunday, December 29, 2019, where a Vigil Service will be held at 2 P.M.
The family requests that memorials be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058-0430.
