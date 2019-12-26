Services
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
Resources
More Obituaries for Jaron Shook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jaron Lee Shook

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jaron Lee Shook Obituary
Jaron Lee Shook

Newark - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Jaron Lee Shook, 87, of Newark, will be held at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 10:00 A.M., Monday, December 30, 2019, with Msgr. Paul Enke as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery with military honors provided by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.

Jaron, a United States Army Veteran, died at his home on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. He was born in South Vienna, Ohio on July 14, 1932, to the late Abel Clinton and Hazel Donna (Thomas) Shook.

Jaron was a parishioner of St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church and member of their Edwardian Society. He was a graduate of Defiance University, receiving his Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Physics Education. He was retired from DCSC.

He will be greatly missed by his wife of 33 years, Suzanne (Caggiula) Shook; his son, Jaron Shook II, his sister-in-law, Nettie Shook; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jaron was preceded in death by his siblings, Mariam Ruth (Otis) Sheets, Clarella (Marvin) Horton, Weldon Thomas Shook, and Eugene Clinton (Nancy) Shook.

Friends and family may call at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 2-5 P.M., Sunday, December 29, 2019, where a Vigil Service will be held at 2 P.M.

The family requests that memorials be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058-0430.

To share your memory of Jaron or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jaron's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -