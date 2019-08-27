Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Lallathin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason Lee Lallathin


1972 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jason Lee Lallathin Obituary
Jason Lee Lallathin

NEWARK - Jason Lee Lallathin, 47, of Newark, passed away August 22, 2019, at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. He was born June 4, 1972, in Newark, to Gary Lee Lallathin and the late Janine A. (Smith) Lallathin.

Jason was an adventurous man; he wasn't afraid of much. His favorite pastimes were all things nature, fishing, and being a collector of many things. He will always be loved and greatly missed.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Shane M. Lallathin.

He is survived by his father, Gary Lee (Jacqueline) Lallathin; brothers, Shawn (Leatha Davis) Lallathin and Shannon (Mindy) Lallathin; nieces, Brittany, Serenity, and Lana Lallathin; step-brother, Danny (Heidi) Mullins, and step-sister, Tracy (Gene) Sabo and their families, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

To honor Jason's wishes he will be cremated. A private family gathering will be held at a later date.

On lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Licking County Humane Society.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jason's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now