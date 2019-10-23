|
|
Jayne "Carlene" Blaisdell
Pataskala - A funeral service celebrating the life of Jayne "Carlene" Blaisdell, 74 of Pataskala, will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Kirkersville chapel of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service. Friends may call at the funeral home, 285 E. Main Street, Kirkersville on Saturday, one hour prior to the funeral service, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m.
Carlene was born in Columbus, Ohio on June 10, 1945 to the late Carl and Helen (Black) McGhee. She passed away on October 22, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center, operated by Hospice of Central Ohio.
Carlene was a devoted homemaker to her family and was Catholic by faith. She enjoyed crafting, gambling, had an uplifting personality and loved playing practical jokes. Most important in her life was the time she spent with her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be missed by everyone that knew her.
Survivors include her loving husband of 32 years, John C. Blaisdell, whom she married May 24, 1987; Children, Lois (John) Needles, Diane (Don) Needles, Rebecca (Mark) Jones, Roy (Leah) Myers, Gary (Melissa Johnson) Myers, Kellie Senft and Kacy (Matt) Peterson; son-in-law, Eugene Walker; 19 grandchildren; 36 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Jacqueline Walker; one granddaughter; one great granddaughter; and five brothers and sisters.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Carlene to Foundation For Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058-0430.
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019