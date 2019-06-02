|
|
Jayne Johnston
Granville - A humble, generous, and loving woman, Jayne A. Johnston passed away May 30, 2019 at Kendal at Granville.
Raised in Newark, Jayne married her life-partner of 68 years, Dick Johnston. She was instrumental in Dick's career as partner and confidante while remaining the center and anchor of their family of four children in Granville, Ohio. Jayne was an excellent judge of character, a deeply loyal friend, and devoted mother, GiGi, and life partner. She enjoyed traveling, designing and building homes, visiting the Grand Teton and Yellowstone Parks, and one-on-one time with her grandchildren She will be remembered as a humble philanthropist, always working to better the communities where she lived. Jayne respected all people, regarldess of means, and was present in the lives of each of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was deeply loved by her family and the countless people who came to know her.
With her love of her adopted Wyoming, Jayne was instrumental in the establishment of the Community Safety Network in Jackson Hole and was a long time Board Member and supporter of the Jackson Hole Community Housing Trust. She was an important part of the Community Foundation of Jackson Hole and was a founding and continuing Co-Challenger of Old Bill's Fun Run. Jayne also generously supported St Johns Hospital, the Teton Pines Country Club Scholarship Fund, the National Museum of Wildlife Art and a host of other entities she deeply believed in.
In 2015, Jayne and Dick moved back to Granville from Jackson Hole. Residing at Kendal at Granville, Jayne met and made many new friends, in addition to many close friends from the past. Jayne enjoyed Kendal, the dinner club and, most of all, the wonderful staff she consider friends at Kendal. Most of all, she loved spending simple moments with her life partner, caregiver, and best friend, Dick.
Surviving are Jayne's husband, Dick; her children and their spouses, David and Molly Johnston, Leslie and James Reesing, and Chris and Lisa Johnston; grandchildren, Amber, Park, Courtney, Allison, Ian, Paige, and Ryan; great grandchildren, Celia Jayne, Leo, Kemp, and Marlie.
She was born in Uhrichsville, Ohio to the late John L. and Evva Hand. In addition to her parents, Jayne was preceded in death by her son, Jay Johnston, and brothers, William and James Hand.
The family will honor Jayne's life with private services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.
Published in the Advocate on June 2, 2019