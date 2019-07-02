Services
Burrell Funeral Services - Zanesville
414 LaSalle Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
740-453-7343
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Franklin Township Building
11152 Flint Ridge Rd.
Newark, OH
Resources
Jayne Stepp


1954 - 2019
Jayne Stepp Obituary
Jayne Stepp

Zanesville - Jayne Ellen Stepp, 65, of Zanesville, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019. Jayne was born February 3, 1954 to the late William M. And Dorothy M. (Perry) Garwick. In addition to her parents, Jayne is also preceded in death by a brother, Gregory Garwick; and her mother-in-law, Thelma Fern Choate.

Jayne leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband, Geary Stepp; her children, Jeromy (Jennifer) Stepp and Shane (Cassie) Stepp; grandchildren, Dalton Stepp, Morgan Stepp, Madison Stepp, Maddy Haag, Jae Stepp, and Ashton Stepp; siblings, Jodi Priest, Gary Garwick, and Janet Eileene; as well as a host of other family and friends.

Jayne was an outstanding seamstress. She was known for her beautiful creations including quilts, clothing and wedding dresses. Jayne loved to spend time choosing fabrics and sewing them together to create something new. She also enjoyed the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed.

Per Jayne's wishes, cremation has been chosen. A celebration of her life will be held Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., at the Franklin Township Building, 11152 Flint Ridge Rd., Newark, Ohio. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Advocate on July 2, 2019
Remember
