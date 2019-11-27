|
|
Jean Ann Fisher
Alexandria - Jean Ann (Weedon) Fisher of Alexandria passed away November 25, 2019 at Chestnut House in Newark. She was born February 1, 1929 in Washington D. C. to the late Edward A. and Mae A. (Mitchell) Weedon.
Jean retired from Denison University where she worked for many years.
She enjoyed many activities in her spare time, cross stitch, embroidery, painting and going to Amish country.
Jean wrote articles about the history of Alexandria for the Johnstown Independent entitled "Did You Know", she loved her adopted hometown.
Jean served on the museum board in Alexandria, was a member of Alexandria Buckeyes, Alexandria Homemakers, the O.N.O. Ladies Card Club for over 60 years and a volunteer at Licking Memorial Hospital.
She loved attending church and had many friends who could always count on an anniversary or birthday card from her.
Her greatest love of all was her family. Jean is survived by her daughters Patricia Price, Joan (Ron) Stoolfire and Elizabeth (Craig) Thorpe. Grandchildren Jennifer (David) Metzger, Holly (Craig) Breymaier, Alyssa Khanga, Ron (Ja 'Ney) Stoolfire, Tony (Shasta) Price, Drew Thorpe, Caily Thorpe and Ted Khanga. Great-grandchildren Sam (Rachel), Chase and Tyler Homstad, Stephen (Jennifer) and Allie (Brooke Ransom) Breymaier, Sophia Khanga, Drayton and Taylor Santavicca, Max Price, Samantha, Kayla, Liam and Hannah Kelly and great-great-granddaughter Peyton Ransom.
Sister Sharon Milstead and sister in love Frances Fisher. Cousin James W. Mitchell and many nieces and nephews.
Special people in her life Tony Price, John and June Byrd and Irma Hawkins-Perry.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her beloved husband Bob (Robert S. Fisher), infant son, sister Mae A. Weedon, mother and father in law Raymond and Nellie Fisher.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jean's name to Parker Community Park in Alexandria or to the Alexandria United Methodist Church.
Our family would like to extend a very heartfelt thank you to the staff at Chestnut House and to Generation Hospice. She was treated with the utmost compassion, dignity, kindness and love. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for Jean and the Fisher family. www.hoskinsonfuneral.com
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019