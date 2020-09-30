1/1
Jean Kuklewicz Stevens
Jean Kuklewicz Stevens

Newark - Jean Kuklewicz Stevens, age 74, passed away September 29, 2020. In light of covid-19, visitation of services will be limited to family and close friends only. Church services will be held at St. Edward's Church, Granville, Ohio on October 2, 2020. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery.

She was born July 17, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois. Jean is retired from the Denison University Library where she worked for 13 years. She was a wonderful mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother to her large family, yet her legacy will also live on through her art. An exceptional artist, Jean shared her gift with everyone around her. A few fond memories include her playing in the church folk rock group and leading the children's choir, to her prolific paintings on display at regional art galleries throughout her life.

Jean is survived by her sister Bernadine Olsofka; her three sons and daughter-in-law, W. Scott Stevens of Hilliard, Rudolph Stevens and Kristin West of Barrington Hills, Illinois, and Daniel of Newark; her daughter Anne Stevens of Chicago, Illinois; her eight grandchildren, Dalton and Cole Stevens, Jacy, Graham, and Naomi Jean West, Cowan and Abigail Stevens, Alyssa Davis; several great-grandchildren and nephew. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her son, Jimmy Stevens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials in Jean's name be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.

https://www.hospiceofcentralohio.org/donate/donate-now/

To share your memory of Jean, or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.






Published in Advocate from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
