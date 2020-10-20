1/1
Jean L. Hoskinson
1923 - 2020
Jean L. Hoskinson

Somerset -

A funeral service celebrating the life of Jean L. Hoskinson, age 97, of Somerset, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service with Pastor Wes Humble officiating. Burial will follow in Newark Memorial Gardens.

Jean passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Altercare Somerset. She was born March 16, 1923 in Newark, Ohio to the late Harley and Helen (Swisher) Cochran.

Jean was a very caring and kind person, who could be set in her ways at times. She worked for many years in the Licking County Auditor's office. Jean loved to travel and went on many trips with her husband, Don, of 60 years. She loved to cook and bake for family and friends. Jean also loved animals, especially dogs, and working in her yard. She lived in Harbor Hills for many years and loved the lake. She was an avid collector of Santa Claus memorabilia, all types of jewelry and Heisey Glass. Jean was previously a member of The Order of The Eastern Star and the Buckeye Lake Yacht Club.

She is survived by her daughter, Vicki L. (Mike) Snelling; a niece, Jill Wiltberger Collopy; and a nephew, Bill Wiltberger.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald R. Hoskinson (2004); and a nephew, Don Wiltberger.

Friends may call prior to the service from 9-10:30 a.m., on Thursday, October 22, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Drive NW, Heath, Ohio 43056 or to Altercare Somerset, 411 South Columbus Street, Somerset, Ohio 43783.

Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Hoskinson family.






Published in Advocate from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
OCT
22
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
Funeral services provided by
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
59 N 5th Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9864
