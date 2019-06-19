Jean Wethey



Heath - Jean Wethey, 58, of Heath, died Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital. She was born February 3, 1961 in Newark to the late Harold Emund and Mary Alice (Stein) Wood.



Jean worked at the Defense Supply Center for 38 years. She was a volunteer at Heath City Schools for 16 years and she also volunteered at the Licking County Humane Society. She loved animals, her city, and everyone in it. She was a proud supporter of Heath sports and was like a mother to everyone. She loved spending time with her pets and grandchildren.



She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Mark Wethey; two sons, Drew Wethey (Laney) of Croton and Dylan Wethey (Shayni) of Newark; two brothers, Keith Wood (Sally) of Heath and Tim Wood (Shelly) of Toboso; nephew, Trevor Wood (Sherina) of Tallmadge; nieces, Jessica Hazen (Jeff) of Toboso and Nicole Wood; and five grandchildren, Nora, Lincoln, Ellie, Rhett, and Owen Wethey.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Dr. SW, Heath, OH 43056 and/or Nationwide Children's Hospital, 770 Children's Dr. Columbus, OH 43205.



Visitation will be Friday from 4-8 PM at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St., Newark, and from 10-11 AM on Saturday. The funeral service will be Saturday at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with Pastor Cory Campbell officiating. Burial will follow the service in Hanover Cemetery.



