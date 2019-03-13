Services
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
59 N 5th Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9864
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
59 N 5th Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
59 N 5th Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Jean Y. Horton, age 86, of Newark, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 15, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery.

Jean passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. She was born February 8, 1933 in Newark, Ohio to the late Paul E. and Catherine (Sensabaugh) Geidenberger.

She is survived by two daughters, Constance L. "Connie" (Mike Martin) Smith of Florida and Roseanne "Rose" Horton of Florida; a son, Paul (Kathy) Horton of Ohio; very special sister, "Susie" Brown of Newark; two nephews, Shaun Brown and Mike Brown; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Richard William Horton (1998); and a son, Richard William Horton, Jr.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 14, from 4-7 p.m. at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.

Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view full obituary.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 13, 2019
