Jeanette Brigham
1970 - 2020
Jeanette Brigham

Mt. Vernon - Jeanette L. Brigham, age 50, of Mt. Vernon, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. She was born on February 8, 1970 to Roger and Mary Jane (Northcraft) Seymour in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

Jeanette will be laid to rest at Newark Memorial Gardens at 1:30pm on Friday, July 24, 2020.

Jeanette worked as a Human Resources Director for the State of Ohio. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, crafts, and recently, riding motorcycles with her husband. More than anything, Jeanette loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her mother; loving husband of 3 years, Matthew Brigham; children, Zachary (Bailie) Miller, Ethan Miller, and Sidney (Rachel) Miller; grandchildren Sebastion and Rylee Miller; brother, Michael (Parisa) Seymour; aunt, Linda Jackson; and pets, Lewie, Tilly, and Cookie.

In addition to her father, Jeanette is preceded in death by her grandparents, Russell and Jean Northcraft; uncle, James Jackson; aunt, Kathy Wilson; and special cousin, Jimmy Jackson.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.






Published in Advocate from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Service
01:30 PM
Newark Memorial Gardens
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Janie & Family
I am so sorry for your lost. U all are In my Thoughts and Prayers!
Marsha
Friend
