Jeanne Holley
Newark - A private graveside service for Jeanne R. Holly, 79 of Newark will be at Lutheran Cemetery in Franklin Township at a later date.
Mrs. Holley died March 30, 2020 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center operated by Hospice of Central Ohio. She was born August 10, 1940 in Johnstown, OH to the late Rollin and Rose (Martin) Tavener. A graduate of Johnstown High School, Mrs. Holley worked for the Licking County Board of Developmental Disabilities. She was a member of the Newark Church of Christ. A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Mrs. Holley enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include her children, Timothy (Teri) Dunlap of Newark, OH, Kay Lines of Pataskala, David Dunlap of Pickerington, OH, Linda (Rodney) Bond of Fremont, OH and Brenda (Patrick) Spear of Nashport, OH; grandchildren, Michael Stambaugh, Troy (Megan) Nethers, Travis Dunlap, Trent (Melissa) Nethers, Alex Stambaugh, Justin (Jullianna) Cartwright, Bryce (Tori) Cartwright; two great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Emilia; and a sister, Ruth Ann Berkley.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Holley was preceded in death by a brother, James Tavener.
VENSIL & CHUTE FUNERAL HOME - NEWARK CHAPEL is assisting with the arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020