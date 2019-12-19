|
Jeannette Mae (Strader) Thompson
Jeannette Mae (Strader) Thompson passed away on Saturday, Dec. 14th at Selma Markowitz Hospice center at LMH. Jeannette was born on Jan.17, 1926 to Allison & Jeanette Strader. She was the loving wife of Carl F. Thompson, and the mother of Cathy Kurzawa, Bruce Thompson & Annette (Jim) Kurzawa, the grandmother of Jared Kurzawa, John (Charlotte) Kurzawa, Joseph (Julie), Cathryn (Anthony) Davis, & James Kurzawa. She was also the great grandmother of Jackson Kurzawa, Hudson Kurzawa, Claire Kurzawa, Addilyn Davis, and Charlize Kurzawa, and in-laws Herman & Marie Stradley, and several nieces & nephews.
Having lived nearly 94 years, Jeannette suffered the loss of many family members, including husband Carl, infant daughter, son Bruce, siblings Edward Mothersbaugh, Harriet Target, Dorothy Dodrill, in-laws Burt, Roy & Marabelle Thompson, nephews Rudy & Randy Thompson, Danny & Robby Dodrill.
Jeannette did everything with style, grace, and fortitude. Her home was always neat as a pin. She was a master of homemade chicken & noodles; pies & cakes, and her soups and potato salad had a signature taste. Dad remodeled a garage into her precious "Pretty Top Beauty Shop" with pink swivel styling chairs, pink dome hair dryers and a pink sink! Her daughters always had a new permanent for school pictures! She was also a highly respected clerical secretary at Pure Oil & the Licking County Recorders office. In her retired years, Jeannette was a faithful fan of her daytime TV dramas and the girls of QVC!
Jeannette never had a driver's license, therefore, until his passing, Carl became her designated lifelong chauffeur. Jeannette enjoyed auctions and loved to shop at the mall. Her biggest indulgence was to have Lori Stradley, whom she loved like a daughter, do her hair at Penney's!
Jeannette spent countless hours behind her sewing machine making elaborate costumes for her 5 grandchildren, which included: The Wizard of Oz, Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs, The Adams Family, The Three Little Pigs, The Ninja Turtles, and many more! However, she was most proud of her plethora of beautiful hand sewn quilts.
In her final years, Jeannette was compassionately cared for by Jeff & Cathy Kurzawa in their home. She, in turn, is caring for others by donating her body to research at OSU. The family has elected to honor her in a private celebration of her life.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019