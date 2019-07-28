|
|
Jeannie Gibson
Newark - Jeannie Gibson, age 52, of Lake Elsinore, California, formally Newark, Ohio, passed away at her home on July 19th, 2019. She was born on March 28, 1967 in Newark.
Jeannie worked as a property manager in Long Beach, California. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling to national parks and quilting. She also loved taking her family to the beach and Disneyland.
Jeannie is survived by her father, Bill (Babbie) Gibson; children, Trevor Gibson and Kyle (Ashley) Bryan; granddaughter, Aya Gibson; brother, Zeke (Cassie) Gibson; sister, Donna (Mindy) Gibson; a very special cousin, Melissa (Tyler) Thacker and several other cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her Mother, Lois "Madge" Gibson.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an animal shelter of your choice.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on July 28, 2019