Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeannie Gibson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeannie Gibson


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeannie Gibson Obituary
Jeannie Gibson

Newark - Jeannie Gibson, age 52, of Lake Elsinore, California, formally Newark, Ohio, passed away at her home on July 19th, 2019. She was born on March 28, 1967 in Newark.

Jeannie worked as a property manager in Long Beach, California. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling to national parks and quilting. She also loved taking her family to the beach and Disneyland.

Jeannie is survived by her father, Bill (Babbie) Gibson; children, Trevor Gibson and Kyle (Ashley) Bryan; granddaughter, Aya Gibson; brother, Zeke (Cassie) Gibson; sister, Donna (Mindy) Gibson; a very special cousin, Melissa (Tyler) Thacker and several other cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her Mother, Lois "Madge" Gibson.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an animal shelter of your choice.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeannie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now