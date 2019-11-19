|
Jeffery G Shaw
In Loving Memory of Jeffery G Shaw 51
Jeffery G Shaw was born on Oct 15ht, 1968. He passed on Nov. 13th, 2019. He is preceded in death by his mother and father Carol and Robert Shaw, and a sister Samantha Nethers. He is survived by his daughter Julie Smith,grandson Rowan Sneider,Brothers Robert Shaw Jr. Jason Rutheford, Joe Schotta, John Spears,and Paul Spears. Sisters Clara L (James) Crace, Carol Spears, Karen Spears, and Sharon Banks. Many uncles, nieces nephews and friends. A memorial service will be held for Jeff on Thursday, Nov 21st, 2019 at 11am. At Gods Acres 675 N. Cedar St Newark, OH.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019