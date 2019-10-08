|
|
Jeffrey A. Bishop
NEWARK - A funeral service for Jeffrey A. Bishop, 61, of Newark, will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, with Pastor Wally McLaughlin officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove cemetery in Alexandria. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, prior to the service, at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark.
Jeff passed away September 29, 2019, at the Newark Care and Rehabilitation. He was born August 18, 1958, in Newark, to the Ruth (Pletcher) Sontag and the late Willis Bishop.
He is survived by his mother, Ruth (Gary) Sontag of Newark; siblings, Julie Bishop (Ben) of Utica, James (Patricia) Bishop of Nashport, and Karen (Bill) Betscher of Martinsburg, and many nieces, nephew, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Willis Bishop.
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019