Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
Jeffrey A. Bishop


1958 - 2019
Jeffrey A. Bishop Obituary
Jeffrey A. Bishop

NEWARK - A funeral service for Jeffrey A. Bishop, 61, of Newark, will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, with Pastor Wally McLaughlin officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove cemetery in Alexandria. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, prior to the service, at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark.

Jeff passed away September 29, 2019, at the Newark Care and Rehabilitation. He was born August 18, 1958, in Newark, to the Ruth (Pletcher) Sontag and the late Willis Bishop.

He is survived by his mother, Ruth (Gary) Sontag of Newark; siblings, Julie Bishop (Ben) of Utica, James (Patricia) Bishop of Nashport, and Karen (Bill) Betscher of Martinsburg, and many nieces, nephew, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Willis Bishop.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhme.com.
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
