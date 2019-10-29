|
Jeffrey B. "Jeff" Higley
Heath - A funeral service for Jeffrey B. "Jeff" Higley, 53 of Heath will be held Thursday October 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home with Jason Craiglow officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
Jeff passed away unexpectedly on Friday October 25, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born January 17, 1966 in Newark to Vernie T. (Siders) Higley and the late Jerry B. Higley. He served eight years in the U.S. Army and was employed 21 years at George J. Igel, currently as a pipe foreman. He is a member of LIUNA Local 423 and Newark Eagles # 387.
Jeff was a family man and devoted father and husband. He enjoyed his weekends at the Eagles and loved his Buckeyes.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife of nine years, Tammy (New) Higley; daughter, Ashley (Zach) Eldred; son, Justin (Sarah) Higley, step-daughters, Chrissy Penick, Holly Burwell; sisters, Cheryl Cannon, Lori Stephens, Teresa Leisure, Kathy Higley; brother, Joel Higley; his grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, co-workers and his furry companions.
Visitation will be observed Wednesday October 30, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home 1850 West Main Street. Eagle services will be conducted Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. Additional visitation will be held Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019