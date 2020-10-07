Jeffrey F. Grove
Newark - Jeffrey F. Grove, 60 of Newark passed away Tuesday evening, October 6, 2020 at his home, surrounded by those he loved. He was born January 20, 1960 in Newark to the late William and Audrey (Cochenour) Grove.
Jeff was veteran of the U.S. Navy and worked as a HVAC Technician. Active in Karate, Jeff was a 5th degree black belt and taught at Sprague Dojo. He was great with kids and enjoyed teaching. Jeff had an interest in classic vehicles and enjoyed attending car shows with his 1972 Chevy long bed truck. He also enjoyed motorcycles rides and traveling. Jeff never met a stranger. He was straightforward but always kind and caring. Above everything, he cherished his family.
Survivors include his wife, Alice (Lowther) Grove, who he married April 24, 1988; daughters, Andreia Blaze of Newark, Eliza Carter of Upsala, MN; a son, Timothy Grove of Heath; grandchildren, Dalton Jeffrey, Finn Fredrick and Wednesday Rose; sisters, Jackie "Winkie" (George) Blackburn of Gahanna, Marcia Grove and Courtney Andrews, both of Newark; an uncle, Jack (Rita) Cochenour of Newark; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his step-father, Lester "Sonny" Andrews; a brother, Paul "J.R." McArtor; and step-brothers, Keith and Ronny Andrews.
Friends may call from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at VENSIL & CHUTE FUNERAL HOME - NEWARK CHAPEL, 1850 W. Main Street, Newark.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com