Jeffrey Kirk Mathews
Jeffrey Kirk Mathews, 77, past away Wednesday, Febuary 21 at his home in Thornville after a battle with ALS. His wife of 32 years was by his side.
Jeff was born in October 3, 1942 in Newark Ohio to James and June Mathews. He is survived by his wife Cynthia, his son Bradley Mathews (Christine), his daughters Kimberly Rodgers (Mark Laymon), Rhonda Wells (Jeff), and his brother James Mathews, his grandchildren Ian Mathews (Lindsey), Elijah Mathews (Holly Short), Emerson Evans, Sherman Carpenter (Kaitlyn), Kyle Carpenter (Tessa), Emily Kincaid (Jeremiah), Brianna Carpenter (Harley Thomas), Tiffany Wells, Chelsea Starkey (Justin ), and Joby Wells. With the deep love he had for them, we would also like to recognize his great-grandchildren Leelynd, Aurora, Landon, Isaac, Amelia, Nala, Lincoln, Owen, and Beau. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, daughter Erika Mathews, sister Susan Heaton, and brother Edward Mathews.
He graduated from Licking Valley in 1961 and retired from Rockwell International in 1991.
Jeff was an avid football fan, with deep love for the Alabama Crimson Tide and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He coached football at Roosevelt Jr High in the late 60's, YMCA youth football in the mid 70's, and was an assistant on the staff of the Sheridan Generals in the early 90's. He was fortunate enough to have met both Paul "Bear" Bryant and Woody Hayes during his lifetime. Jeff was also a member of the Moose lodge and Amvet's post in Thornville.
He will be greatly missed by his family and his many friends. In lieu of flowers or cards for the family, the family instead would ask that a donation be made in referencing his name to Fairhope Hospice and Palliative care of Lancaster, who provided wonderful care in his final days. Jeff made the decision to donate his body to the Ohio State University medical department for research and education. There will be no public service.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020