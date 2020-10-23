Jeffrey Lynn Hayes
Johnstown - On October 20, 2020 a beautiful sunny day, heaven gained another super angel, Jeffrey Lynn Hayes. He quietly but unexpectedly passed away at home where he loved to be with his family.
He was born in Mt. Vernon, Ohio to the late Carolyn (Curtis) and Gordon Hayes. He lived his childhood in Homer and spent much of his time riding his bike between Homer and Utica collecting bottle caps so he could get the next bike or little car. He graduated from both Northridge & Heath Vocational High Schools in 1972, at Heath he studied to be a machinist, and received state honors. But his true love and chosen craft was to be a true Mopar Man. In 1972, he began his long career at Bob Caldwell Chrysler Plymouth as a Chrysler Certified Mechanic, he constantly grew and improved his abilities. He loved the sound of a loud strong motor more than likely a big block 426 Hemi, or maybe the smell of fuel or burning rubber. Over his lifetime he owned countless Mopars, Demons, Dusters, Roadrunners, Chargers, Darts the list goes on. Small or big block didn't really matter the brighter the color the better, a four speed or automatic bucket or bench seat, just not four doors.
Jeff was an amazing husband, dad and grandpa, he made every effort to be at every high school soccer game, turkey shoot, motor cross event, baseball game, dance recital or Big Red Band event he could. His patience and guidance taught the boys to love Mopars as much as he did. He and Deb married in 1974 and were blessed with two sons. They brought him constant joy, happiness and frustration as most kids do. But they were his pride and joy.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Debra (Moore); two sons, Curtis (Arica) and Kyle (Ashley); and six amazing grandchildren, Michael, Jenna, Peyton, Alivia, Tanner and Kannon. He was preceded in death by both of his parents and mother-in-law, Nancy (Downing) Clark.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 2-6pm at the Hartford School, 10843 Foundation Rd., Croton.
Please make to donations to the Johnstown Food Pantries instead of sending flowers.
Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica is handling funeral services. To sign an online guestbook please visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com
.