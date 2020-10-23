1/1
Jeffrey Lynn Hayes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey Lynn Hayes

Johnstown - On October 20, 2020 a beautiful sunny day, heaven gained another super angel, Jeffrey Lynn Hayes. He quietly but unexpectedly passed away at home where he loved to be with his family.

He was born in Mt. Vernon, Ohio to the late Carolyn (Curtis) and Gordon Hayes. He lived his childhood in Homer and spent much of his time riding his bike between Homer and Utica collecting bottle caps so he could get the next bike or little car. He graduated from both Northridge & Heath Vocational High Schools in 1972, at Heath he studied to be a machinist, and received state honors. But his true love and chosen craft was to be a true Mopar Man. In 1972, he began his long career at Bob Caldwell Chrysler Plymouth as a Chrysler Certified Mechanic, he constantly grew and improved his abilities. He loved the sound of a loud strong motor more than likely a big block 426 Hemi, or maybe the smell of fuel or burning rubber. Over his lifetime he owned countless Mopars, Demons, Dusters, Roadrunners, Chargers, Darts the list goes on. Small or big block didn't really matter the brighter the color the better, a four speed or automatic bucket or bench seat, just not four doors.

Jeff was an amazing husband, dad and grandpa, he made every effort to be at every high school soccer game, turkey shoot, motor cross event, baseball game, dance recital or Big Red Band event he could. His patience and guidance taught the boys to love Mopars as much as he did. He and Deb married in 1974 and were blessed with two sons. They brought him constant joy, happiness and frustration as most kids do. But they were his pride and joy.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Debra (Moore); two sons, Curtis (Arica) and Kyle (Ashley); and six amazing grandchildren, Michael, Jenna, Peyton, Alivia, Tanner and Kannon. He was preceded in death by both of his parents and mother-in-law, Nancy (Downing) Clark.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 2-6pm at the Hartford School, 10843 Foundation Rd., Croton.

Please make to donations to the Johnstown Food Pantries instead of sending flowers.

Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica is handling funeral services. To sign an online guestbook please visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Hartford School
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Law-Baker Funeral Home - Utica
34 North Main St.
Utica, OH 43080
740-892-2141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Law-Baker Funeral Home - Utica

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved