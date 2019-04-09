Services
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
Heath United Methodist Church
1149 Hebron Road
Heath, OH
Newark - Jeffrey M. Gough, 75 years old, rode up to the great beyond on April 5 after a year of medical road blocks. Jeff was born on November 30, 1943 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Harry and Helen (Janicki).

Jeff started racing motorcycles at age 12. After graduating from Utica High, he hit the road traveling around the world racing motorcycles and set a world record in 1969 at Bonneville Salt Flats on a Triumph 750 Trident. The record speed would not be broken for over 30 years. He had a creative, mechanical mind which led him to building fancy custom choppers and three-wheelers. But his biggest accomplishment saved his life- working through The 12 Step Program.

Jeff is survived by his 3 younger sisters Mary Ann (Miller), Jane (Watts), Bonny (Hall) and he was an uncle and great uncle to many nieces and nephews. Jeff is also survived by his companion Connie Ruggles and fur-baby Rita.

The memorial service is Friday April 12 at 11:30 am held at Heath United Methodist Church, 1149 Hebron Road, Heath Ohio 43056. Everyone is welcome to stay after the service to share memories while lunch is provided by the church.

In lieu of flowers, please donate your gift to Heath United Methodist Church who has been our extended, loving family.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 9, 2019
