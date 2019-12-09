|
Jeffrey P. "Jeff" Willey
Baltimore - A funeral service celebrating the life of Jeffrey P. "Jeff" Willey, age 67, of Baltimore, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, with Pastor Wes Humble officiating. Burial will take place at Fairmount Cemetery at a later date.
Jeff passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. He was born October 31, 1952 in Newark, Ohio to the late Enos E. and Mary C. (Baughman) Willey.
Jeff was a kind and caring man who was always there to help others in their time of need. He was the kind of person who said things exactly as they were. Jeff had a wonderful sense of humor and was a man of strong integrity.
He was a graduate of Lakewood High School with the class of 1971 and formerly owned the Howard Photography Studio for twenty-seven years in Newark.
Jeff enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends. He was an avid OSU fan, and enjoyed driving his pride and joy, a black 1995 Ford F150 pickup truck.
Jeff was the Vice President of Operations at Waxman, Incorporated in Groveport, Ohio where he was employed for 21 years.
He is survived by three sons, Trever N. (Leslie) Willey, Tyler P. (Nova) Willey and Jeremy K. Willey; former wife and close friend, Barbara (Stewart) Barber; a stepdaughter, Krista Andrix-Tassinari; ten grandchildren, Sabrina Willey, Kellan Willey, Sidney Willey, Gallaunt Willey, Neela Willey, Katelyn Adkins, Christian Laux, Breanna Laux, Calla Tassinari and Gianna Tassinari; and special friends, Sandy and Larry Ferris.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his second wife, Sandy Willey (2009); and a stepson, Clinton Andrix (2001).
Family and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.
The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service is assisting the Willey family with arrangements.
In lieu of gifts, memorial contributions can be made to the Athletic Advancement Fund at The Ohio State University. Please make checks payable to the Ohio State University Foundation, indicate Fund number 307676 in the memo, and mail to 1480 W. Lane Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43210.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019