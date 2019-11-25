|
|
Jeffry Maddocks Upson
Jeffry Maddocks Upson, age 75, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2019. He was born and raised in Newark to the late Marianne Upson Proudly and John William Maddocks.
Jeff was a 1963 graduate of the Licking County Joint Vocational School where he excelled in mechanics. He was talented in rebuilding motorcycle and automobile engines.
He owned and operated Jeff's Laundromat in the Colonial Center where he used his skills to service all of the equipment.
In retirement, Jeff spent time building computers and traveling to Jamaica. He lived the last several years in Florida.
Jeff is survived by his sister, Marilyn Maddocks, half-sister, Elizabeth Beattie and longtime friend Grace Williams.
Honoring Jeff's wishes, no calling hours or service will be observed. Burial will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019