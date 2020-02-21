|
Jennifer L. (Hatfield) Plummer-Potter
Newark - Jennifer L. (Hatfield) Plummer-Potter, 56, of Newark, OH passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at her home with her mom and daughter holding her hand.
Jenny was born February 16, 1964 in Newark, OH to Doyle and Nellie (Ratai) Hatfield. She was raised in the close-knit community of Alexandria, and was a 1982 graduate of Northridge High School and LCJVS. Jenny enjoyed time with friends and family, crafts, music, and long drives to nowhere. She retired from the customer service industry.
She is survived by her mom, Nellie Hatfield, of Newark, OH; daughter and son-in-law Valerie (Sullivan) and Michael Ashcraft, grandson Sean; all of Pataskala, OH; sister Traci Zigan of Sammamish, WA; and partner Derek Potter of Newark, OH.
Jennifer was preceded in death by her father, Doyle Hatfield; paternal grandparents James L. and Mary (Allbaugh) Hatfield; maternal grandparents Reinhold and Lucille (Lee) Ratai. As well as a son, Kevin R. Moran who was born sleeping on November 9,1989.
Her family would like to say a special thank you to Glenn & Susan Ratai, Melissa Crump, Carol Jasper, Ruby Morgan, the Prince family, and to Hospice of Central Ohio. We deeply appreciate all of the love and support you have given our family.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m.on February 29, 2020; at Maple Grove Cemetery in Alexandria, OH.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020