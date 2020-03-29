Resources
More Obituaries for Jenny Fehr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jenny Fehr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jenny Fehr Obituary
Jenny Fehr

Frazeysburg - Jenny Elizabeth Fehr, 38, of Frazeysburg, Ohio went to be with her Lord on Friday afternoon, March 27, 2020. All of her loving family was at her side.

Born November 25, 1981 in Youngstown, Ohio she is the daughter of Karl R. and Cathy S. (Mellinger) Hoffman of Frazeysburg. Jenny was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Pleasant Christian Church. She was very active in all the church activities and served as the church custodian. She loved her church and had a strong and wonderful love for the Lord. Jenny also enjoyed traveling and gardening, especially flower gardening, and she was known for her beautiful gladiolus flowers.

Surviving in addition to her parents is her loving husband, James L. Fehr, whom she married June 17, 2015; a brother and sister in-law, Ben and Lynsey Hoffman of Frazeysburg; a precious young nephew, Nathanael Hoffman and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her mother in-law, Linda Fehr.

There will be no public calling hours.

A celebration of Jenny's life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Christian Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jenny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -