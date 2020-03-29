|
|
Jenny Fehr
Frazeysburg - Jenny Elizabeth Fehr, 38, of Frazeysburg, Ohio went to be with her Lord on Friday afternoon, March 27, 2020. All of her loving family was at her side.
Born November 25, 1981 in Youngstown, Ohio she is the daughter of Karl R. and Cathy S. (Mellinger) Hoffman of Frazeysburg. Jenny was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Pleasant Christian Church. She was very active in all the church activities and served as the church custodian. She loved her church and had a strong and wonderful love for the Lord. Jenny also enjoyed traveling and gardening, especially flower gardening, and she was known for her beautiful gladiolus flowers.
Surviving in addition to her parents is her loving husband, James L. Fehr, whom she married June 17, 2015; a brother and sister in-law, Ben and Lynsey Hoffman of Frazeysburg; a precious young nephew, Nathanael Hoffman and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother in-law, Linda Fehr.
There will be no public calling hours.
A celebration of Jenny's life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Christian Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020