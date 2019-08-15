|
Jerry D. Manning
Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Jerry Darrell Manning, age 88, of Newark, will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, August 16, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street in Newark.
Jerry was born on March 25, 1931 in Illinois to the late Darrell and Vera Freda Manning. He passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center (operated by Hospice of Central Ohio).
Jerry was a veteran of the United States Navy from which he retired after 20 years of service. He also retired from Owens Corning Fiberglas where he had been a pipefitter. Jerry loved music and it was his passion. He played in several different bands over the years and was on the staff band of the Country Music Fellowship Organization where he played the Hawaiian steel guitar and won several awards. He was also a member of the Ohio Country Music Organization.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Shirley Jean (Thompson) Manning, whom he married June 18, 1960; a daughter, Lisa (Rick) Evans of Newark; three grandchildren, Sarah Manning, Kirstin Evans and Corey (Elizabeth) Porter; four great-grandchildren, Madox Kramer, Jesse, Riley and Rosalie Porter; and a sister, Marybeth Wood of Florida.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, David Manning, in 2008; and by a sister, June Fitzpatrick.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio.
A special thanks to Licking Memorial Hospital, Grant and Hospice of Central Ohio for their excellent care of Jerry.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 15, 2019