Jerry Joseph Price, Sr.
Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Jerry Joseph Price, Sr., age 71, of Newark, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery where Military Honors will be observed by the Licking County Veterans Alliance. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, August 23, at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street in Newark.
Jerry was born January 23, 1948 in Newark, Ohio. He passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center (operated by Hospice of Central Ohio).
Jerry retired as Sergeant Major from the United States Army where he had served in Special Forces. He also retired from Walker Manufacturing where he had been a welder. Jerry was a member of the First Baptist Church of Heath and attended the Maple Avenue Christian Union Church. He was a member of the Druids, DAV and VFW. He enjoyed making jewelry, working with leather and sharing his work with others. He loved his Pug, Sadie Rose, and his cats. He also enjoyed watching squirrels and birds, drawing, hunting and was a CB operator with the handle "Little Joe".
He is survived by his loving wife, Jeanette Arlene (Lehman) Price, whom he married June 1, 1986; mother, Mildred Burton of Newark; son, Jerry J. (Sara) Price, Jr. of Johnstown; daughter, Wendy Jo Jean (Bryan) Stroup of Laurelville; grandchildren, McKenzi Price, Aaron Stroup and Abby Gale Stroup (fiancé, Connor Hughes); special cousin, Patrick Ayers; and Godchildren, Misty Shaner and Chris Shaner and their families.
He was preceded in death by his father who raised him, Raymond Burton; brother, Wayne Burton; a special cousin, Samuel Grigsby; and his grandparents.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Licking County Human Society or Catholic Social Services.
