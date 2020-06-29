Jerry Michael Snoor Sr.
Jerry Michael Snoor, Sr.

NEWARK - A graveside service for Jerry Michael Snoor, Sr., 71, of Newark, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Newark Memorial Gardens, with pastor Wally McLaughlin officiating.

Jerry passed away June 29, 2020, at his residence. He was born July 14, 1948, in Newark, Ohio, to the late Joseph and Kathryn (Swope) Snoor.

Jerry was a member of Goodguys Rod and Custom Assoc.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Tamra Renee (Kinser) Snoor; children, Christine (Dean) Bromberg of Newark, Kathy Jo (Mike) Smith of Ashland, Jerry Michael Snoor, Jr. of Newark, and Jeffrey Snoor of FL; brother, Kenneth (Karen) Bryan of Newark; sisters, Louise (Larry) Crosby of Newark and Peggy (Tony) Fowler of FL, and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Luralee Mick and brother, Bill Bryan

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.






Published in Advocate from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
