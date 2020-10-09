Jerry "Red" Rogers
Utica - Jerry "Red" Rogers, died on October 8, 2020, the week of his 71st birthday. He was surrounded by his loving wife and three daughters. He died unexpectedly from a brain hemorrhage.
Jerry was born in Shreveport, LA, on October 5, 1949. He worked for AT&T until 1990, then moved to Ohio to work for Lucent until he retired. He was a man of humor, always joking and putting a smile on everyone's face. He never met a stranger. Jerry was always willing to lend anyone a hand. He was a long time member of Eden Church of Christ, where he came to know and love the Lord with all his heart. Jerry will be dearly missed and well-remembered.
He is survived by his loving wife, Cheri Rogers; daughters, Deena (Bryan) Coyle, Dolly (Sean) Brasier, Carla (Adam) Flenniken, Tami Colo and Tia Norris; identical twin brother, Terry (Tammy) Rogers; sister, Sheila (Doug) Oliver; grandchildren, Embeth Coyle, Reagan Coyle, Myla Hubbard, Brenan Hubbard, Della Brasier, Enix Brasier, Samantha Biehl, Sarah Colo, R.J. Colo, and Cassadi Shirk; and 8 great grandchildren. He was the best brother-in-law to Bobby Walsh and Becki (Hubby) Walsh-Conley.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, James and Margaret Rogers.
Private services will be held at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home and Jerry will be laid to rest at Eden Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eden Church of Christ, 10052 Eden Church Rd, St Louisville, OH 43071.
