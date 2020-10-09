1/1
Jerry "Red" Rogers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry "Red" Rogers

Utica - Jerry "Red" Rogers, died on October 8, 2020, the week of his 71st birthday. He was surrounded by his loving wife and three daughters. He died unexpectedly from a brain hemorrhage.

Jerry was born in Shreveport, LA, on October 5, 1949. He worked for AT&T until 1990, then moved to Ohio to work for Lucent until he retired. He was a man of humor, always joking and putting a smile on everyone's face. He never met a stranger. Jerry was always willing to lend anyone a hand. He was a long time member of Eden Church of Christ, where he came to know and love the Lord with all his heart. Jerry will be dearly missed and well-remembered.

He is survived by his loving wife, Cheri Rogers; daughters, Deena (Bryan) Coyle, Dolly (Sean) Brasier, Carla (Adam) Flenniken, Tami Colo and Tia Norris; identical twin brother, Terry (Tammy) Rogers; sister, Sheila (Doug) Oliver; grandchildren, Embeth Coyle, Reagan Coyle, Myla Hubbard, Brenan Hubbard, Della Brasier, Enix Brasier, Samantha Biehl, Sarah Colo, R.J. Colo, and Cassadi Shirk; and 8 great grandchildren. He was the best brother-in-law to Bobby Walsh and Becki (Hubby) Walsh-Conley.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, James and Margaret Rogers.

Private services will be held at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home and Jerry will be laid to rest at Eden Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eden Church of Christ, 10052 Eden Church Rd, St Louisville, OH 43071.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved