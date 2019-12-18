|
Jesse Combs II
Heath, Ohio - Jesse Combs II, 58 of Heath, Ohio formerly of New Lexington, Ohio died at 7:15 pm on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. Born January 3, 1961 in Hazard, Kentucky to the late Silas and Alphia Joseph Combs. Jesse was a 1979 graduate of New Lexington High School; inducted into Athletic Hall of Fame in 2019; attended Cross Point Christian Church in New Albany: liked to hunt and fish; enjoyed Kentucky basketball; a big fan of the Bengals and the Reds and loved his grandchildren. Survived by his wife of 35 years, Kathy Keister Combs of the home; children, Kristi (Tom) Winland, Maggie (Earl) Kissell and Daniel Combs; grandchildren, Owen, Alex, Lucas, Juliana, Leo, Callen and Jack; siblings, Morton, Betty, Shirley, Anna and Mary; sister-in-law, Karen Dininger; several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, preceded in death by his brother, Terry. Calling hours will be held from 4-8pm on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Cody Clark officiating. Burial will follow at New Lexington Cemetery, New Lexington, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, 269 Cherry Valley Road, Newark, Ohio 43055. Online obituary and register Book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder & Advocate from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019