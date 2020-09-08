1/
Jesse Lee Loper
Jesse Lee Loper

Orlando - Jesse Lee Loper was born December 12, 1954, in Newark, Ohio. He passed away September 3, 2020, peacefully while hospitalized in Orlando, Florida with his son Kenny Newell by his side. He attended Riverview High School and owned and operated a tree service for many years. He loved to hunt deer and rabbits and enjoyed watching professional wrestling.

He was preceded in death by his father Jesse Loper and mother Louella (Hoffer) Loper and his siter Georgiana.

Surviving are two sisters, Ethel (Joe) Lusetti and Lynn Witten and one brother Danny Loper and many nieces, nephews and his son Kenny Newell and daughter Hannah Louella Loper.

Cremation services were held in Orlando, Florida.

May his eternal soul rest in eternal peace with our Lord Jesus Christ.




Published in Advocate from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
