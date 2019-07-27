Services
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
Jessie Mae Meckley

Jessie Mae Meckley Obituary
Jessie Mae Meckley

Naples, FL. - Jessie Mae Meckley, 88, passed away on July 26, 2019 at her home in Naples, Florida surrounded by family and loved ones. She was born on January 3, 1931 in Newark, Ohio to Charles and Olga Maude Copperrider.

Jessie grew up in Newark, Ohio. She graduated from Newark High School in 1949. After high school she went to Mount Carmel School of Nursing and graduated in 1952. Jessie would later become one of the first certified operating room nurses. She worked in hospitals in both Ohio and West Virginia. She retired from Monongalia General Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia. After retirement, she and her husband relocated to Naples, Florida.

Jessie married Richard F. Meckley in 1953 in Newark, Ohio. They have been happily married for 67 years.

Jessie was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Olga Maude Cooperrider and her brother Eugene Cooperrider.

Jessie is survived by her loving husband Richard F. Meckley; her son William A. Meckley (Dreama) and daughter Sue A. Hedrick ; her grandchildren Richard Hedrick and Christy Hedrick Berry (Alan); her brother-in-law, David Meckley of Heath, Ohio; nephew, James Meckley (Lou), nieces, Christa Gutridge, and Marcia Priest (Jeff), five great nieces, and several great-great nieces and nephews.
Published in the Advocate on July 27, 2019
