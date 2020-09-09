Jill (Colley) Bending
Newark - Jill (Colley) Bending, 81, of Newark, passed away at the Selma Markowitz Care Center of Hospice of Central Ohio
on Friday, September 4, 2020. She was born in Glouster, Ohio on February 22, 1939, to the late William and Elizabeth (Morris) Colley.
A 1957 graduate of Hebron High School, Jill was retired from Kaiser Aluminum and had also worked at the Roper Corporation.
She will be greatly missed by her beloved grandson, Samuel J. Bending; daughter-in-law, Lois Bending; brother, Monty R. Colley; sister, Lynn (Lou) Stansfield; sister-in-law, Carol (Buzz) Koehler; nieces and nephews; and many wonderful friends and neighbors. A special note of thanks to the Dr. Michael Campolo family for making Jill, Joe, Mike and Sam a part of your family.
In addition to her parents, Jill was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph L. Bending; her son, Michael A. Bending; and one brother.
Private graveside funeral services celebrating the life of Jill, along with her husband, Joseph Bending, will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery with Chaplain Jeff Smith as celebrant. Military honors for Joe will be provided by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, is assisting the family with arrangements. Your condolences for the family and memories of Jill can be shared by visiting: www.reedegan.com
Memorials in Jill's name can be made to the Newark Catholic High School Foundation, 1 Green Wave Drive, Newark, Ohio 43055.