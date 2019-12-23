Services
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
Resources
More Obituaries for Jo Larry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jo Ann Larry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jo Ann Larry Obituary
Jo Ann Larry

Newark - A funeral service for Jo Ann Larry, 88 of Newark, Ohio will be Friday, December 27 in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home. Calling hours will be from 1 to 2 PM with funeral services at 2 PM. Pastor Jeff Gill will officiate with burial at Frazeysburg Cemetery.

Mrs. Larry died December 21, 2019 at Middleton in Granville. She was born May 12, 1931 in Athens, Ohio to the late Jacob and Freda (Rickel) Hahn. A graduate of Frazeysburg High School Mrs. Larry retired from Owens Corning Technical Center in 1986. She was a member of Central Christian Church.

Her husband Donald J. Larry died in 2014. Surviving are one daughter, Donna J. Brown of Newark, Ohio and a son and daughter-in-law, Jack & Nancy Larry of Louisville, Kentucky.

The family wishes to express their thanks to all who visited and assisted with her care. Special thanks to the entire staff at Middleton and to Hospice of Central Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -