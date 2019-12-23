|
Jo Ann Larry
Newark - A funeral service for Jo Ann Larry, 88 of Newark, Ohio will be Friday, December 27 in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home. Calling hours will be from 1 to 2 PM with funeral services at 2 PM. Pastor Jeff Gill will officiate with burial at Frazeysburg Cemetery.
Mrs. Larry died December 21, 2019 at Middleton in Granville. She was born May 12, 1931 in Athens, Ohio to the late Jacob and Freda (Rickel) Hahn. A graduate of Frazeysburg High School Mrs. Larry retired from Owens Corning Technical Center in 1986. She was a member of Central Christian Church.
Her husband Donald J. Larry died in 2014. Surviving are one daughter, Donna J. Brown of Newark, Ohio and a son and daughter-in-law, Jack & Nancy Larry of Louisville, Kentucky.
The family wishes to express their thanks to all who visited and assisted with her care. Special thanks to the entire staff at Middleton and to Hospice of Central Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019