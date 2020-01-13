Services
Newark - A funeral service for Jo Ann Terrill, 76, of Newark will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Brucker-Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St., Newark with Pastor Wally McLaughlin officiating. Burial will follow at Wilson Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Brucker-Kishler Funeral Home.

Jo Ann passed away on January 12, 2020 at Sharon Brooke Assisted Living. She was born on December 3, 1943 in New Lexington to the late Joseph W. and Dorothy M. (Inman) Stalling.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Rodney and Staci Kiger; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Peggy Stalling; sister, Ramona Stanley; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Kenny Stalling.

Published in the Advocate from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
