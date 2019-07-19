|
Joan Carroll Short Farley
Gambier - Joan Carroll Short Farley, a resident of Martinsburg Road, Gambier, OH passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
She was born November 2, 1940 in Eunice, WV. The daughter of the late Comellia L. Bandy Short and Howard Wilson Short. She married Thomas Edgar Farley February 22, 1958, also deceased.
Joan worked for North Fork Local School District, Utica; for 31 years as a school bus driver. She enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking, reading, painting and being with family and friends.
She is survived by two daughters, Toni F. Booth of Newark and Angela C. Carlson of Reynoldsburg; one grandson Thomas A. Carlson of Reynoldsburg, and many nieces and nephews. Last but not least, long time friend and fishing/hunting buddy Thomas W. Long of Whitmer, WV.
Cremation was her desire. Her ashes will be joined with those of her late husband and scattered to the wind at an undisclosed place in the mountains. "Hope over the years, I've made good memories. Happy trails to me and you!"
The Lasater Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for the Farley family.
Published in the Advocate on July 19, 2019