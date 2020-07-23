Joan Clark
Hebron - Joan Clark, age 86, of Hebron, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at her residence. She was born May 31, 1934 in Martins Ferry, Ohio to the late Axel C. and Mary E. (Moore) Meadows.
Joan was a 1952 graduate of Newark High School and had worked with Value City Department Stores in the jewelry department until her retirement in 2001.
She is survived by two sons, Garry (Linda) Cunningham of Shelton, Washington, and Michael (Kimberly) Cunningham of Newark; a sister, Karessa Miller of Granville; a stepsister, Tawna Bare of Newark; a stepbrother, Rennie (Tracy) Bare of Newark; several nieces and nephews; seven grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Harold "Sonny" Clark; a son, Raymond Cullison; stepfather, Fred Bare; granddaughter, Emma B. Cunningham.
Very special people in Joan's life were, Jane West, and all of Joan's bingo friends in Newark and Zanesville.
No calling hours or services will be observed.
The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 1249 Hebron Road, Heath is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in Joan's name to the Emma B. Cunningham Scholarship Fund, c/o Licking Valley High School,100 Hainsview Drive NE, Newark, Ohio 43055.
Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com
to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Clark family.