|
|
Joan Ford
Newark - Joan Ford passed away in her Buckeye Lake home on Sunday, May 13, 2019 surrounded by the love of her family. She will be desperately missed by all who were fortunate to have known her.
Joan Ford was born December 29, 1927 in Columbus, Ohio. She was the only child to Doris Baker and James E. Yearling. Her grandmother, whom she referred to as Grammy, was a huge influence on her life and instrumental in making her the amazing woman she matured to be. Joan married William (Bill) Ford in 1948. Bill and Joan met in Columbus (where they grew up 2 blocks from each other). He was returning from the Navy, in uniform, walking down the street with duffle bag in hand, when he ran into who would turn out to be the love of his life. Bill and Joan had their first date at picnic park in Buckeye Lake. They had three beautiful daughters who they raised in Upper Arlington prior to retiring to Buckeye Lake. Joan loved her career with the Upper Arlington school district but dreamed of living on the lake.
Joan Ford had a zest for life that would rival no other. She had a fiery and free spirit and was the kind of woman who lit up a room when she walked in. Joan loved holidays, decorating, maintaining a stylish wardrobe, dancing, playing cards, good bourbon, buckeye lake, her friends, her family, and most of all, companionship from her dog (Gus). She was the definition of a class act, and she changed lives with her positive energy and her passion for life.
Her family was so lucky to have had Joan in their lives. She would orchestrate mid-summer Easter egg hunts, painting rocks her grandchildren found by the lake, as well as countless tea parties with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She'd put worms on hooks so the kids could fish and then she would clean and fry the fish for family dinner. Joan absolutely loved holidays. She loved the Macys Thanksgiving Day parade and she made every Christmas special. She had a true passion for the 4th of July with hosting a neighborhood breakfast every year before the boat parade. She loved going to the Buckeye Lake Yacht Club, picking out the best tomatoes and corn at a farmer's stand, planting flowers and trips with her daughters to Lake Erie. Joan believed that every day was an adventure to be lived to the fullest. Joan lived for 91 amazing years and yet to her family and friends, it was still too short. They are comforted in knowing that she is watching over them from above and will always send signs that she is near.
Joan is survived by her eldest daughter Diane Stow (Bill) Ayres, Diane's children Sara (Andrew) Letterman, Emily (Jason) McDonald, Ryan (Melissa) Stow and Rob (Katy) Stow and Diane's grandchildren (Reed, Riley, and Ramsey Grace Letterman ; Mckenzie and Mollie McDonald ; Liam and Ford Stow); her daughter Lisa Ford (Paul) Stasiak and their children Bob (Jessica) Bean, Ashley Ford and Sarah Stasiak and Lisa's grandchildren (Lydia and Madison Bean), and her daughter Jane Simmons, Jane's children Sheridan (Tim) Figgins, Sarah (Jared) Dassylva, and Taylor Simmons, and Jane's grandchildren (Trey, Kennedy and Reagan Figgins ; Riley and Callie Dassylva).
Joan Ford will have a celebration of life at the Buckeye Lake Yacht Club on Sunday, May 19th from 1:00-5:00pm. She wanted everyone to celebrate her amazing life and "get on with the production". Please join us to toast in her honor and share in her memory.
In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Licking County Humane Society, Licking Memorial Health Foundation, or Hospice of Central Ohio.
Published in the Advocate on May 17, 2019