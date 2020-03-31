|
|
Joan J. Hughes
Newark - Private graveside funeral services celebrating the life of Joan Hughes, 87, of Newark, will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery with Msgr. Paul Enke as celebrant.
Joan, a parishioner of St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, died at the home of her son on Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was born in Newark, Ohio February 19, 1933 to the late Edward and Hazel (Skvarka) Bobot.
Joan was a graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School and was retired from Western & Southern Insurance where she worked for many years. She enjoyed bowling and was a former member of the Kaiser'ettes Bowling Team. Joan was also an avid lover of the outdoors and nature, spending countless hours fishing in the pond on her property, as well as spoiling the many deer and other animals in her backyard. Above all, Joan was devoted to her family and cherished the time spent with them.
She is survived by her son, Greg (Sherrie) Hughes; grandchildren, Christopher, Devan, Chelsie, Heather, Briar, Kailey (Craig) Carver; great-grandchildren, Kaden and Kendalynn; brother-in-law, Robert Yonker; and special niece and nephew, Brenda (Greg) Lawson and Brian Yonker.
In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her husband, James W. "Bill" Hughes; her son, James E. Hughes; and her sister Nancie Yonker.
REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, is assisting the family with arrangements. The funeral home is accepting cards and tokens of sympathy for the Hughes family from those unable to attend services due to the current restrictions. Your condolences for the family and memories of Joan can also be shared by visiting: www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020