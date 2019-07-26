|
|
Joan Lawson
Heath - Joan Mary Lawson, 83, of Heath, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at her home. She was born January 18, 1936 in Chillicothe to the late Joseph and Loretta (Zander) Siegfried.
Joan was the owner/operator of a tax preparation service. She enjoyed making custom cards for every one of her clients and mailing them for holidays and special occasions. She enjoyed traveling, especially camping in her camper and taking cruises. She also enjoyed making canvas art.
She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Jerry Lawson; son, Christopher G. Lawson (Jaime) of Heath; four grandchildren, Joshua Murphy, Ryan P. Martin, Savannah Lawson, and Peyton Lawson; and two great grandchildren, Aden Murphy and Gracelynn Martin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughter, Bev Vantu; and husband, Gordon R. Lawson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Dr. SW, Heath, Oh 43056 and/or Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.
Visitation will be Monday from 11:00 am- 1:00 pm at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St, Newark, where the funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor Wally McLaughlin officiating. Burial will follow the service in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate on July 26, 2019