Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home
985 N. 21st St
Newark, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home
985 N. 21st St
Newark, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Lawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Lawson


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Lawson Obituary
Joan Lawson

Heath - Joan Mary Lawson, 83, of Heath, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at her home. She was born January 18, 1936 in Chillicothe to the late Joseph and Loretta (Zander) Siegfried.

Joan was the owner/operator of a tax preparation service. She enjoyed making custom cards for every one of her clients and mailing them for holidays and special occasions. She enjoyed traveling, especially camping in her camper and taking cruises. She also enjoyed making canvas art.

She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Jerry Lawson; son, Christopher G. Lawson (Jaime) of Heath; four grandchildren, Joshua Murphy, Ryan P. Martin, Savannah Lawson, and Peyton Lawson; and two great grandchildren, Aden Murphy and Gracelynn Martin.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughter, Bev Vantu; and husband, Gordon R. Lawson.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Dr. SW, Heath, Oh 43056 and/or Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.

Visitation will be Monday from 11:00 am- 1:00 pm at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St, Newark, where the funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor Wally McLaughlin officiating. Burial will follow the service in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now