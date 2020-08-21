1/1
Joan Little Garrett Wine
1928 - 2020
Joan Little Garrett Wine

Frazeysburg - Joan Little Garrett Wine, 91, of Frazeysburg, Ohio died Tuesday morning, August 18, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in Newark, Ohio after a brief illness.

Born November 1, 1928, in Zanesville, Ohio she was the daughter of the late Charles C. and Gladys (Little) Garrett and was a 1946 graduate of Frazeysburg High School. Following high school Joan attended The Ohio State University and graduated in 1950 with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. Shortly after her college graduation, she established The Joan Garrett Dance Arts Studio in Newark, Ohio. During a career spanning almost 70 years she touched the lives of thousands of children and adults in a positive and caring manner while sharing her love of dance. She was still actively teaching dance to her students until her passing. Joan was a member and past president of both Dance Masters of Ohio and Dance Masters of America and was a member of Dance Educators of America. She was also a member of Frazeysburg United Methodist Church and was the founder and past president of Newark ZONTA Club.

Surviving is her son and daughter in-law, Jonathan and Amy Wine of Cypress, Texas and three grandchildren, Alison Wine of Nashville, Tennessee, Austin Wine and Mattie Wine, both of Cypress, Texas.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Dr. Jack R. Wine, whom she married June 26, 1954 and who died November 5, 2016.

Calling hours will be 2pm to 5pm Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street. The family request that social distancing be observed and that face masks be worn.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Frazeysburg United Methodist Church, 87 West Second Street, with Pastor John Kay officiating.

Joan will be laid to rest with her husband at Irville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Frazeysburg United Methodist Church, 87 West Second Street, Frazeysburg, Ohio 43822.






Published in Times Recorder & Advocate from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 21, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Joan's passing. She truly was a one of a kind, amazing lady. From being our dance teacher to fellow Zontian and friend, she will be missed. Our prayers are with the family.
Amy (Logan) & John Hunter
Friend
August 21, 2020
Joan was a wonderful person. I’m so very sorry to hear of her passing. I took dance lessons with her when I was growing up and I truly loved her. Praying for her family during this time. God Bless.
Betsy Buttross
Friend
August 21, 2020
Such a sad day! I will always remember the things you taught me and the life skills and values that came along with that. You had such an impact on those that you educated. I spent 17 years of my life as a student in your dance studio and loved every minute of it. My only hope is that you are dancing beautifully in heaven among the angels. Rest in Heaven, your work here is done! My deepest sympathy to Jonathon and family. I pray for healing and peace for you all.
Vicki McCullough-Byers
Student
August 21, 2020
Our deepest sympathies go out to Joan's family. Joan was an amazing teacher who taught her students so much more than dance. My daughter and I have such fond memories of the many years in Joan's studio, and will hold them close to our hearts. I know she is telling someone in heaven right now, that they are catawampus.

Rest In Peace Joan.
Elizabeth Sabo
Elizabeth Sabo
August 21, 2020
Our deepest condolences to your family during this very sorrowful journey. May your hearts be comforted knowing how much she was loved and the impact she had on so many. Now her 91- year journey is complete, we celebrate that her new life begins in the presence of God
Steve & Leslie Hoskinson
August 21, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Joan’s death. I took lessons from her in the early 50s. I became reacquainted with her through Monday Talks in recent years. She was quite a lady. She will be missed.
Judy Franklin
Friend
August 21, 2020
This breaks my heart. She was my dance instructor for 10 yrs. She was a tough teacher. She taught you to do your best. She always praised you highly when you did do your best. She was the best.
Sally Wilson Stevenson
Student
August 21, 2020
Joan made an impact on my life. I was in her tap dancing class some 62 years ago and I still remember some of the dance steps. Prayers go out to her family. Sue Marie Rauck Willis
Sue Rauck Willis
Student
August 21, 2020
Oh Joan, you were so much more than a dance teacher. Our hearts are aching. We were blessed to have you in our lives. We were not ready for you to leave.
Jill Rhea (Mother of Hannah-student for 16 years)
August 20, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss, I can not imagine your pain. I am Joan's longest running student, I've never stopped taking lessons since I was 3 yrs old and I'm now 46. Joan was someone I looked up to, in all things. There will never be another like her, I miss her dearly already.
Rachel Campbell
Student
August 20, 2020
Our sincere sympathy to your family—your mother was a close school friend with my mother—Clare Belle Robison Martin and Dorotha Priest helped your mother with cleaning and sewing some for dance studio
Rick and Becky Martin Priest
