Joan Smith
Granville - A Funeral Mass will be held for Joan M. Smith, 90, of Granville at 12:00 P.M. on March 14, 2020 at The Church of St. Edward the Confessor, 785 Newark Granville Rd., Granville with Monsignor Paul P. Enke as celebrant. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Granville.
Joan passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center, operated by Hospice of Central Ohio, in Newark. She was born in Plainfield, NJ to the late Gustave and Edna Muller.
Joan was a long term (50 years) and valued member of the Granville Community. On the Granville School system administrative staff until her retirement at age 74, she was known to two generations of Granville families. In retirement, she was active at the Granville Senior Center, now known as the Licking County Community Center, the Thrift Shop, as a parishioner of St. Edwards, and on the staff of the Hare Hollow Store in the Village. An avid knitter, she volunteered as in instructor. Her daily presence at Spring Valley Pool was legendary. She will be remembered for her grace and style, her loyalty to and support for her many friends, her appreciation for the wonderful caregivers she met in her last few years, and her fierce devotion to her children and grandchildren.
Surviving are her sons and daughter-in-law, B. Kerry and Nancy Smith, and Scott E. Smith; grandchildren, Bernard Matthew Smith, Rachel Ann (Russell) Biggs, William Bernard Smith and Sean Marcus Smith.
In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her husband Bernard Julius Smith who died in 1994 and two sisters, Edna and Kathleen.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Church of St. Edward the Confessor, 785 Newark Granville Road, Granville OH 43023, Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark OH 43058, , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020