Joann Citrone
Joann Citrone

Newark - Joann "JoJo" Citrone, age 90, of Newark, passed away on Monday, June 22, at Sharonbrooke Assisted Living where she had been a resident. She was born on November 7, 1930, in Newark Ohio to the late Dominic and Dorothy (Maxwell) Citrone. Joann worked for the Newark Advocate many years ago delivering and receiving advertisements from local businesses. For most of her life however, she worked at Hollophane, Johns-Mannville and retired from there in her late 60's.

Joann lived a full and adventurous life, married 3 times, outlived all and liked to be called an "independant woman." She was happy to dispense advice to all who asked (and many who didn't!) and remained pleasantly feisty and always entertaining until the end.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 3 siblings: Bill Citrone, Jean (Bill) Mercer and Fred (Phyllis) Citrone. She is survived by a sister, Sandra (Robert) Urquhart of Santa Barbara, CA; a nephew, John Reid of Heath; neice, Carol (Gregg) Hawker and family of Circleville; great nephews, Rocky(Joella) Reid and family, Granville; and Craig (Kelly) Reid and family, Newark.

The family would like to extend a special and heartfelt 'thank you" to her loving caregiver Joella Reid. Their's was a very special bond. Thank you also to the Sharonbrooke staff, Heartland Hospice (Gigi and Elaine) and Dr. Petryk.

Per Joann's request, there will be no services but the family will celebrate 'a life well lived' at a later date.

Brucker Kishler Funeral Home Cremation Service is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be posted at www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com






Published in Advocate from Jun. 23 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
