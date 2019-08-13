|
|
Joann "Jo" Foltz
Newark - A memorial service celebrating the life of C. Joann "Jo" Foltz, 87 of Newark will be 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral. Inurnment will be at St. Michael's Cemetery, Baltimore.
Jo passed away August 7, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center. She was born September 17, 1931 in Basil to the late Herman Cleveland and Hazel Gertrude (Court) Foltz. A 1949 graduate of Liberty Union High School, Jo worked as a sales associate in women's clothing at various department stores for many years. She was a member of Neal Avenue United Methodist Church for over 40 years. Additionally she was a member of the Beta Chapter of Alpha Pi Sigma Sorority; Red Hat Society; and the Franklin Grange.
Survivors include a sister in-law, Caroline Foltz of Millersport; numerous nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and many friends.
In addition to her parents, Jo was preceded in death by siblings, Audrey Wise, Mary Ellen Berger, Charles Foltz, Roy Foltz, Wayne Foltz, and Everett Foltz.
Friends and family may call two hours prior to the service, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at VENSIL & CHUTE FUNERAL HOME - NEWARK CHAPEL, 1850 W. Main St., Newark.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 13, 2019