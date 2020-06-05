JoAnn Rebecca McPeek
NEWARK - A private service for JoAnn Rebecca McPeek, age 89, of Newark will be held at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, with Pastor Jeff Gill officiating. At a later date, burial will be held for both JoAnn and Ross McPeek at Eden Cemetery. JoAnn passed away on June 3, 2020 at the Inn at Chapel Grove. She was born on Easter Day April 5, 1931 to the late Cora (Francis) and Edgar Bell at their Dayton Road farm in Newark, Ohio. She was a strong farm girl who prided herself on her time at bailing hay with her family and tending to work on the farm while she was growing up.
JoAnn enjoyed school and graduated from Newark High School. She attended business school and worked at Licking County Savings before she was married. In addition to being a wife and raising five children, JoAnn worked as a teacher's aide for the Newark City Schools, from which she retired in 2000. She learned piano at home at an early age and was a lifelong musician. She sang with church choirs, played handbells, and played piano for church for many years. One of her favorite special music groups, of which she was a member, was the "Joybelles" who performed for various church groups, functions, and different outreaches. Her faith in God and spiritual life was very important to her. She was a longtime member of Central Christian Church where she served with Women's Circle. JoAnn was active in her community by giving blood, volunteering for Meals-on-Wheels, and working the polls on Election Day.
JoAnn Bell married Ross McPeek on June 1, 1952. They shared 58 years of married life until his death in 2011. JoAnn leaves behind three children James (Bonita) McPeek of Xenia, Ohio; Brady (Tracey) McPeek of Heath; Bonnie (Rick) Kitzman of Fort Worth, Texas; nine grandchildren - Angelique (Andrew) Baker, Jenny (Matt) Bizzarro, Erik (Kristen) McPeek, Alexis (Jeff) Mollica, Lynn (Willie) Shaw, Jenn (Dan) Moody, Joel Atchison, Ian (Amanda) Kitzman, Kaitie (Derek) Hayes, 14 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ross Edwin McPeek; her oldest children, Joyce Lennon and Paul McPeek; her two brothers, Sonny and Nelson Bell; and her two sisters, Helen Vermillion and Charlotte Skeese.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in JoAnn's name and memory may be made to the Music Fund of Newark Central Christian Church or Hospice of Central Ohio.
