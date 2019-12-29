Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Newark - Yukyi "Joanne" Norris, age 82, of Newark, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at her home. She was born on December 2, 1937 to the late Byung Lee and Sang Jung in Jinju, South Korea.

A funeral service will be held at 11am on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH. Family will greet friends from 4-6 on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the funeral home. Elder Justine Sowers will be officiating, and Joanne will be laid to rest at South Lawn Cemetery, in Coshocton, following services.

Joanne was a woman of many talents and interests. She especially enjoyed sewing, gardening, and landscaping.

Joanne is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Ervin Norris, Jr. She also leaves behind her nephews, Jongsung (Sunny) Lee and Jongmin (Shinhee) Lee, and their children, Sean, Gina, Davin, and Hannah Lee; 3 brothers-in-law and 3 sisters-in-law and their families; and many relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Joanne is preceded in death by 3 brothers, 5 sisters, 2 sisters-in-law, and 2 brothers-in-law.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
