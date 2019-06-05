Joanne Westbrook



Newark - Joanne Helen Westbrook, 72, of Newark, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born December 4, 1946 to the late John and Helen (Fuhrmann) Verlinden in Mt. Clemens, MI.



A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St., Newark. Family will greet friends from 4-7pm on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the funeral home. Joanne will be laid to rest at Wilson Cemetery following the service.



Joanne graduated from Algonac H.S. in Fairhaven, MI where she was a majorette for several years. After moving to Ohio she spent her free time fishing, camping, and waterskiing with her family. She had a love for the outdoors. She was a former Girl Scout leader in Johnstown, 3 time elected member for the Democratic Central Committee, Second Chair on Democratic Committee, and President of Women's Democratic Party. She owned and operated Errand Express for 14 years and was awarded the lifetime membership of Continental Who's Who.



Joanne loved to travel, especially to Mexico and Paris and celebrated her 30th wedding anniversary with a dinner in the Eiffel Tower.



Joanne was dedicated to her family and friends and was known for her generosity. She will be profoundly missed by all whose lives she touched.



She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Richard Westbrook; daughter, Theresa (Lance) Senn; step children, Steve (Connie) Westbrook, Lori (Scott) Wiley, John (Liz) Westbrook and Mike Westbrook; three grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and special friends, Kim, Dan, and Thor Fox; and five nieces and nephews from Georgia; Barb, Janice, Randy, Kenny, and Alan.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Verlinden.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.



Published in the Advocate from June 5 to June 6, 2019