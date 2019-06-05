Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Westbrook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne Westbrook


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joanne Westbrook Obituary
Joanne Westbrook

Newark - Joanne Helen Westbrook, 72, of Newark, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born December 4, 1946 to the late John and Helen (Fuhrmann) Verlinden in Mt. Clemens, MI.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St., Newark. Family will greet friends from 4-7pm on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the funeral home. Joanne will be laid to rest at Wilson Cemetery following the service.

Joanne graduated from Algonac H.S. in Fairhaven, MI where she was a majorette for several years. After moving to Ohio she spent her free time fishing, camping, and waterskiing with her family. She had a love for the outdoors. She was a former Girl Scout leader in Johnstown, 3 time elected member for the Democratic Central Committee, Second Chair on Democratic Committee, and President of Women's Democratic Party. She owned and operated Errand Express for 14 years and was awarded the lifetime membership of Continental Who's Who.

Joanne loved to travel, especially to Mexico and Paris and celebrated her 30th wedding anniversary with a dinner in the Eiffel Tower.

Joanne was dedicated to her family and friends and was known for her generosity. She will be profoundly missed by all whose lives she touched.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Richard Westbrook; daughter, Theresa (Lance) Senn; step children, Steve (Connie) Westbrook, Lori (Scott) Wiley, John (Liz) Westbrook and Mike Westbrook; three grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and special friends, Kim, Dan, and Thor Fox; and five nieces and nephews from Georgia; Barb, Janice, Randy, Kenny, and Alan.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Verlinden.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate from June 5 to June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now